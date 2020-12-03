HCL's Roshni Nadar Tops the List of Richest Women in India, Followed by Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

IT major HCL Technologies' Roshni Nadar Malhotra has topped a list of the richest women in the country with a networth of Rs 54,850 crore, followed by Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Rs 36,600 crore, a report said on Thursday. A total of 31 women in the list of 100 having a networth of at least Rs 100 crore, prepared by Hurun India and Kotak Wealth, are "self-made", it said. This includes six professional managers and 25 entrepreneurs.

Shaw leads in the self-made category, followed by Radha Vembu of Zoho (Rs 11,590 crore networth) and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks (Rs 10,220 crore), it said.

Interestingly, all the three -- Shaw, Ullal and Vembu -- also feature in a global rich list prepared by Hurun.

The average age of women on the list, whose cumulative wealth is pegged at Rs 2.72 lakh crore, is 53 and 19 of the 100 women are under the age of 40, it said.

Two of the women have promoted unicorns -- retailer Nykaa's Falguni Nayar who has a wealth of Rs 5,410 crore and 34-year-old Divya Gokulanth of Byju's with a networth of Rs 3,490 crore.

Some families contributed more than one person to the women's rich list. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise leads with four entrants, followed by three from the Godrej Group.

From a sectoral perspective, pharmaceuticals leads with 13 entrants, followed closely by 12 from textiles and apparels and 9 from healthcare.

Financial capital Mumbai contributed 32 individuals to the list, while 20 are New Delhi and 10 from Hyderabad, it said.

Only four of the 100 women find a place in the list of highest givers who champion social causes, it said.

Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee of Thermax are the most generous women, followed by Shaw, Renu Munjal of Hero Fincorp and Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV.