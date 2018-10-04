'He Came, He Shaw, He Conquered': Prithvi Shaw's Maiden Test Ton on Debut Has Got Twitter Cheering

Fifty on his test debut! Way to go young man! @PrithviShaw #INDvWI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018

What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018

It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/obEcSylvCV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2018

Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018

This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018

Congratulations to Prithvi Shaw for a hundred on debut. Love the fact that he can score at a strike rate of 100 just batting instinctively without looking to over attack or by taking risks. 👏👏👏🙏#PrithviShaw — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2018

Fantastic achievement by young #Prithvishaw Hundred on Debut and going strong,showing good temperament and positive approach #INDvsWI — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) October 4, 2018

Wow .. 18 yrs old @PrithviShaw .. Test 💯 on debut .. Looks like #India have another superstar that has arrived on the scene !!! #INDvWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 4, 2018

He came, he Shaw, he conquered 💯👏👏#PrithviShaw — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 4, 2018

Aakash Chopra was a down-to-Prithvi opener.

And for Prithvi Shaw, Aakash is the limit.#ProudOfMyHindiKnowldge — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 4, 2018

Prithvi Shaw makes a century on his debut. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/UTfxUnvwYY — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 4, 2018

Prithvi Shaw's mini timeline #INDvWI



14 yrs – Scores 546 for school

17 – Makes FC debut

17 – Century in Ranji & Duleep Trophy

18 – Leads India U19 to WC title

18 – Has 5 FC 100s, plays IPL

18 years, 329 days – Set to play his maiden Test — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) October 3, 2018

Prithvi Shaw:



Century on Ranji debut!



Century on Duleep debut!



Century on Test debut!



Welcome to International Cricket — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 4, 2018

All eyes were on the 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw when he came out to bat against the West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. And he delivered.Shaw, who opened the innings for India on Thursday, had the best debut any batsman could've asked for. The young batsman played fine shots all around the park and reached the milestone in style. By doing so, he's now become the youngest Indian to score a ton on their debut.Even better, he's now become the second youngest Indian to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar, who smashed his first ton at the age of 17 against England in 1990.A day he'll remember for a long time:A moment to cherish, cricketers and fans united on Twitter to applaud the young man for his incredible achievement.There were jokes too!Here are some fun stats:Shaw accumulated 134 runs in just 154 deliveries with a strike rate of 87.01.