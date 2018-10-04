'He Came, He Shaw, He Conquered': Prithvi Shaw's Maiden Test Ton on Debut Has Got Twitter Cheering
Prithvi Shaw, you beauty!
Image credits: Twitter/ ICC (File image)
Shaw, who opened the innings for India on Thursday, had the best debut any batsman could've asked for. The young batsman played fine shots all around the park and reached the milestone in style. By doing so, he's now become the youngest Indian to score a ton on their debut.
Even better, he's now become the second youngest Indian to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar, who smashed his first ton at the age of 17 against England in 1990.
A day he'll remember for a long time:
💯👏🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2018
Take a bow, @PrithviShaw #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/3ttCamlAcl
A moment to cherish, cricketers and fans united on Twitter to applaud the young man for his incredible achievement.
Fifty on his test debut! Way to go young man! @PrithviShaw #INDvWI— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018
What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018
It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/obEcSylvCV— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2018
Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018
This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018
Congratulations to Prithvi Shaw for a hundred on debut. Love the fact that he can score at a strike rate of 100 just batting instinctively without looking to over attack or by taking risks. 👏👏👏🙏#PrithviShaw— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2018
Fantastic achievement by young #Prithvishaw Hundred on Debut and going strong,showing good temperament and positive approach #INDvsWI— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) October 4, 2018
Wow .. 18 yrs old @PrithviShaw .. Test 💯 on debut .. Looks like #India have another superstar that has arrived on the scene !!! #INDvWI— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 4, 2018
There were jokes too!
He came, he Shaw, he conquered 💯👏👏#PrithviShaw— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 4, 2018
Aakash Chopra was a down-to-Prithvi opener.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 4, 2018
And for Prithvi Shaw, Aakash is the limit.#ProudOfMyHindiKnowldge
Prithvi Shaw makes a century on his debut. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/UTfxUnvwYY— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 4, 2018
Here are some fun stats:
Prithvi Shaw's mini timeline #INDvWI— Moulin (@Moulinparikh) October 3, 2018
14 yrs – Scores 546 for school
17 – Makes FC debut
17 – Century in Ranji & Duleep Trophy
18 – Leads India U19 to WC title
18 – Has 5 FC 100s, plays IPL
18 years, 329 days – Set to play his maiden Test
Prithvi Shaw:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 4, 2018
Century on Ranji debut!
Century on Duleep debut!
Century on Test debut!
Welcome to International Cricket
Shaw accumulated 134 runs in just 154 deliveries with a strike rate of 87.01.
