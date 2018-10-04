GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'He Came, He Shaw, He Conquered': Prithvi Shaw's Maiden Test Ton on Debut Has Got Twitter Cheering

Prithvi Shaw, you beauty!

Anurag Verma |

Updated:October 4, 2018, 2:55 PM IST
Image credits: Twitter/ ICC (File image)
All eyes were on the 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw when he came out to bat against the West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. And he delivered.

Shaw, who opened the innings for India on Thursday, had the best debut any batsman could've asked for. The young batsman played fine shots all around the park and reached the milestone in style. By doing so, he's now become the youngest Indian to score a ton on their debut.

Even better, he's now become the second youngest Indian to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar, who smashed his first ton at the age of 17 against England in 1990.

A day he'll remember for a long time:




A moment to cherish, cricketers and fans united on Twitter to applaud the young man for his incredible achievement.


























There were jokes too!












Here are some fun stats:







Shaw accumulated 134 runs in just 154 deliveries with a strike rate of 87.01.
