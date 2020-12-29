'He Deserves a Christmas Bonus': Video of Amazon Delivery Person's Insane Dance Moves Go Viral

As the world look for the most basic reason to smile amid a raging pandemic, a delivery person's insane dance moves that went viral is doing exactly that, making netizens smile at the fellow's unstoppable enthusiasm despite slogging the day with making deliveries.

The video which is from a security camera went viral after a user named Claudius posted a video on Twitter. The video shows a man delivering a package and additionally, doing a dance performance while dancing. Just as Ibrahim Combs's moves are winning many netizens over, the story behind it is almost as impressive as the dancing. elivered a package and danced for the security camera, he would have never guessed that he would go viral one day.

When one watches the video, it really makes us agree that Combs deserves a Christmas bonus.

Dressed in a white-black hoodie and black jeans, the man can be seen grooving while the security camera records his moves.

Sharing the video, Claudius wrote, “Can someone help me find this man who delivered my mom’s package in Providence...he deserves a Christmas bonus.”

Claudius, who is a musician, uploaded the video with a music track. The delivery van that can be seen in the video is of the company Amazon.

A user commented, “That's my Amazon guy too! We freakin love him!!! He always has his music bumping in the truck and he has the best attitude!”

Another Twitter user said, “My man has moves! No idea where he’s holding all that energy, since he works for a horribly abusive corporation—prob as a contractor so they don’t have to pay him benefits. If he pulled a muscle, he’d be out a paycheck for weeks…”

Another user also shared a GIF on what they think would be Amazon’s reaction on seeing the clip.

These users were seemingly talking about the news reports regarding the poor conditions for the warehouse workers at Amazon.

In November, when the holiday season came on full blown, over 600 workers at the Amazon warehouse in New York city had signed and delivered a petition to the company to improve working conditions in Amazon.

The petition called on Amazon to extend workers' two 15-minute breaks into a 30-minute one. Workers say it can take up to 15 minutes just to walk to and from the warehouse rest rooms. Workers also called for Amazon to provide more reliable public transit services to the warehouse.

Adding to the viral tweet which has received more than 140k likes, Claudius commented that he has found the guy in the video. He also shared the Twitter handle of the dancer-delivery guy. The bio of the delivery man Ibrahim Combs says, “Amazon delivery guy ! Man dancing.Just live and be happy no matter what!”

In November 2020, a video of a FedEx delivery person surfaced where he was seen dancing to a Mariah Carey song while he was in his delivery van.

The video was shared by basketball player Rex Chapman and was also shared by singer Mariah. Sharing the video, she had said, “Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on.”