English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Paternal Designation
Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K. T Rajenthra Bhalaji called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Daddy' in a public speech in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.
Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K. T Rajenthra Bhalaji called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Daddy' in a public speech in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.
Loading...
In 2017, one of the official spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sambit Patra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'the father of the country.'
Following a similar thread, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K. T. Rajenthra Bhalaji called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Daddy' in a public speech in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.
Talking to reporters at Maharajapuram near Srivilliputtur, he said, “Modi is our daddy. India’s daddy. We accept his leadership,” Mr. Bhalaji, who is also the party’s Virudhunagar district secretary said.
His comment comes as a response to a question posed on how the AIADMK had forged an alliance with BJP.
Jayalalithaa, the late AIADMK leader, hadn't aligned with the party in the past.
"Amma's decision is different. But in the absence of a great personality, Modi is our daddy. India's daddy," Bhalaji said.
The BJP and the AIADMK on February 19 announced their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019, in a big boost to the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had also announced that the two parties would fight the parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Following a similar thread, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K. T. Rajenthra Bhalaji called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Daddy' in a public speech in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.
Talking to reporters at Maharajapuram near Srivilliputtur, he said, “Modi is our daddy. India’s daddy. We accept his leadership,” Mr. Bhalaji, who is also the party’s Virudhunagar district secretary said.
His comment comes as a response to a question posed on how the AIADMK had forged an alliance with BJP.
Jayalalithaa, the late AIADMK leader, hadn't aligned with the party in the past.
"Amma's decision is different. But in the absence of a great personality, Modi is our daddy. India's daddy," Bhalaji said.
#WATCH Tamil Nadu Minister K T Rajendra Balaji: Amma's (Jayalalithaa) decisions were her own. So it was different, but in today's context due to absence of Amma, Modi is our daddy, he is our daddy, India's daddy. (8.3.19) pic.twitter.com/2zzETpaEIo
— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019
The BJP and the AIADMK on February 19 announced their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019, in a big boost to the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had also announced that the two parties would fight the parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Djokovic Dispatches Fratangelo to Book Kohlschreiber Clash
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- Players Need to Work a Lot on Their Skills: Raman
- Nissan Kicks Review: Is This the One for You?
- Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewDiePie on YouTube
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results