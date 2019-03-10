LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Paternal Designation

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K. T Rajenthra Bhalaji called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Daddy' in a public speech in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 10, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
In 2017, one of the official spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sambit Patra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'the father of the country.'

Following a similar thread, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K. T. Rajenthra Bhalaji called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Daddy' in a public speech in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.

Talking to reporters at Maharajapuram near Srivilliputtur, he said, “Modi is our daddy. India’s daddy. We accept his leadership,” Mr. Bhalaji, who is also the party’s Virudhunagar district secretary said.

His comment comes as a response to a question posed on how the AIADMK had forged an alliance with BJP.

Jayalalithaa, the late AIADMK leader, hadn't aligned with the party in the past.

"Amma's decision is different. But in the absence of a great personality, Modi is our daddy. India's daddy," Bhalaji said.



The BJP and the AIADMK on February 19 announced their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019, in a big boost to the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had also announced that the two parties would fight the parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
