He Made Gulmarg's 'Bobby Hut' Memorable: Omar Abdullah Bids Adieu to Rishi Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor outside the hut in Gulmarg.

The hut in the tourist resort earned the moniker after song “hum tum ek kamray mai band ho”, starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, from the film Bobby was shot here.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
As condolences started pouring in for after Rishi Kapoor’ death on Thursday, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah shared a photograph where the veteran actor is seen posing outside a hut popularly known as ‘Bobby Hut’ in picturesque Gulmarg.

The hut in the tourist resort earned the moniker after the song “hum tum ek kamray mai band ho”, starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, from the film Bobby was shot here.

“Rishi Kapoor outside the Bobby Hut in Gulmarg. For decades now people have wanted to see the hut he & Dimple made famous with that memorable song “Hum tum........” (sic),” Omar said in the tweet.

Film Bobby, released in 1973 by Raj Kapoor, was a top grossing blockbuster. The plot of the film about class clash in teenage romance inspired several movies in the following years.

In another tweet, Omar remembered Rishi Kapoor for his contribution to the BOllywood. “From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell @chintskap & thankyou for the memories,” he said.


Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning. He was detected with cancer in 2018 and had returned from USA in September last year after undergoing treatment there.

