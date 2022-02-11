In a tragic yet heartfelt tale, a teenager raised Rs 61 lakh for a six-year-old cancer patient who he had never met before dying of bone cancer. According to a report by BBC, 19-year-old Rhys Langford from Ebbw Vale was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in October 2020. However, he was later told that he was terminal as the disease had resurfaced. Instead of losing hope, Rhys decided to do a good deed and set an example before taking his final breath. Rhys raised more than Rs 61 lakh for another cancer patient Jacob Jones and even donated nearly Rs 1 lakh from his own pocket. Jacob too is a cancer patient who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2017. The six-year-old was able to fight the disease and was declared cancer-free in 2019.

However, Jacob’s parents later discovered that a new tumour had formed in his liver and that it was most likely cancer. According to Rhys’ mother, he was moved to know about the condition of Jacob and told his parents that he wanted to help the little boy. “If there’s nothing that can be done for me, I want to try and help save this little boy,” Rhys said to his parents.

Rhys soon started a fundraising campaign for Jacob so that he could get treatment in America while Rhys had to undergo surgery for his osteosarcoma. Rhys could not fight his condition for long and breathed his last on February 8, 2022. Rhys’ mother took to Facebook to share the news of his demise and hailed her son as a warrior and hero. “He laid down his sword and died peacefully at home with all his family around him,” wrote Catherine Langford. She further expressed her love for Rhys in the post and said that he “battled a long hard fight.”

According to Daily Mail, Jacob’s family also paid tribute to Rhys and said in a statement that “Jacob’s hero Rhys has sadly passed away, our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.” They further thanked Rhys for his kind gesture for Jacob and said that they are all proud of him.

