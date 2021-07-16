He Thought It Was ‘Alien Worm-Like Creature’, It Wasn’t

With time, biological research is expanding into the more unknown and hitherto unexplored corners of the world. Every few days, we get news of some new species being discovered by scientists. Now, a person has uploaded an image of what he believed to be an alien worm-like creature, which he reportedly encountered as he was out on a walk with his dog. Let’s assure you there was nothing alien about this creature.

Jamie Wordley, a resident of Stockport, Greater Manchester, shared photos of the creature on Facebook. In the description, he said that the ‘worm-like’ creature was about 6 inches long and was first spotted by his dog when the duo was out walking in Woodbank Park. Jamie said that it looked a lot like the man-eating insects seen in Hollywood movies and documentaries. He said that he was paralyzed with fear when he spotted the creature.

In an interview to Manchester Evening News, Jamie said he noticed the creature when it attacked his dog in the park. At first, Jamie thought that it was a crab, but after looking closely, he saw that it possessed sharp, barbed teeth which were protruding from its mouth, and its jaw was opened in preparation to attack.

After the pictures posted on Facebook went viral, several people came forward to reassure Jamie that what he had seen was a crayfish, a terrestrial lobster that is commonly found in the area. Crayfish are reportedly dangerous and their sting causes a lot of pain. They are seasonal pests in many areas of the world and cause a lot of headache to residents of areas which they infest.

