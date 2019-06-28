‘He Was Going to Kill Someone’: Motorists Help Police Bust Drunk Driver for 13th Time

A serial offender was busted for drunk driving for the 13th time after motorists boxed in his swerving car on a highway in the United States until police arrived on the spot and arrested him.

Michael Donald Hare, 62, was “boxed in” by motorists who were pestered by his slow and erratic driving. He also wouldn’t let other drivers pass his green 1998 Ford Explorer as he traveled along Interstate 75 in Bay County, New York Post reported.

One driver said he spotted Hare guzzling a beer while behind the wheel.

The police later found several empty 24-ounce Busch Light cans and a half-empty 30-pack, according to MLive.com.

A deputy found Hare’s Explorer on the side of a road with three other vehicles blocking it, police said. One of the drivers said he had seen the man nearly run over traffic cones at a construction zone.

“It was just a harrowing situation,” motorist Adam Schafer told WJRT. “He was going to kill somebody, there was no doubt about it.”

Officers found Hare reeking of beer and slurring as a 12-ounce can of Busch Light lay in a nearby cup holder, police said.

Hare, who refused a Breathalyzer test, admitted to not having a license and pleaded with a deputy to let him go, police said.

Hare later registered a 0.21 blood-alcohol content, nearly three times the state’s legal limit of 0.08 and above the “super drunk” threshold of 0.17, MLive.com reported.

Michigan State Police said Hare had served three prison stints besides being barred from owning a car due to his previous drunken driving arrests. He had also not had a valid license since 1984.

“He’s a danger to society,” Michigan State Police Lt. Brian McComb told WJRT. “These individuals will go out and buy a vehicle from a private person, but they don’t register it or get insurance on it, so they put a bad plate on it.”