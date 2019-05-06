Take the pledge to vote

Heading Out to Vote? This Bike Company is Providing Free Rides to Voters in Lucknow

Rapido bike taxi is providing free rides to voters in Lucknow for Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
Heading Out to Vote? This Bike Company is Providing Free Rides to Voters in Lucknow
Image Credits: Facebook/RapidoBikeApp.
Bike taxi aggregator Rapido will offer free rides to voters in the state capital Monday to help them reach polling booths.

Users will have to book a 'Rapido Bike' through the Rapido app, the company's said in a statement.

Rapido has introduced this facility to ensure that every voter is able to exercise his or her 'Right to Vote', the firm added.

Users will be required to use the coupon code 'IVOTE' when booking a ride on the app, he said adding that the offer will be applicable in Lucknow only during voting hours.

Polling will be held in Lucknow, which figures in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, from 0700 hrs to 1800 hrs.
