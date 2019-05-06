English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heading Out to Vote? This Bike Company is Providing Free Rides to Voters in Lucknow
Rapido bike taxi is providing free rides to voters in Lucknow for Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls.
Image Credits: Facebook/RapidoBikeApp.
Loading...
Bike taxi aggregator Rapido will offer free rides to voters in the state capital Monday to help them reach polling booths.
Users will have to book a 'Rapido Bike' through the Rapido app, the company's said in a statement.
Rapido has introduced this facility to ensure that every voter is able to exercise his or her 'Right to Vote', the firm added.
Users will be required to use the coupon code 'IVOTE' when booking a ride on the app, he said adding that the offer will be applicable in Lucknow only during voting hours.
Polling will be held in Lucknow, which figures in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, from 0700 hrs to 1800 hrs.
Users will have to book a 'Rapido Bike' through the Rapido app, the company's said in a statement.
Rapido has introduced this facility to ensure that every voter is able to exercise his or her 'Right to Vote', the firm added.
Users will be required to use the coupon code 'IVOTE' when booking a ride on the app, he said adding that the offer will be applicable in Lucknow only during voting hours.
Polling will be held in Lucknow, which figures in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, from 0700 hrs to 1800 hrs.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Says Future Tesla Cars to Come With a Goat Horn, Suggests a Taylor Swift Meme
- PUBG Mobile: Four Countries Banned The Popular Game, But Two Have Already Reversed The Ban
- Soni Razdan on Daughter Shaheen Bhatt's Depression: She Went Through So Much at Such Young Age
- Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included
- Avengers Endgame Fastest Film to Enter $2 Billion Club, Avatar's Record in Danger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results