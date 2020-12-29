'Health is Important': Rajinikanth Fans React as Thalaiva Bids Adieu to Electoral Politics

Much to the disappointment of his fans and followers, actor Rajinikanth bid an adieu to electoral politics even before making a plunge. Rajinikanth on Tuesday cited his health issues to back off from politics.

In a three page letter posted on his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth said despite severe precautions taken at the shooting of "Annatthe" movie four persons tested positive for coronavirus . The actor said while he tested negative for coronavirus , his blood pressure fluctuated and hence was hospitalised in Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure will affect his transplanted kidney. He said the movie shooting got postponed resulting in the loss of crores of rupees and jobs for many.

"All because of my health condition. I am looking at this as a warning given to me by the God," Rajinikanth said.

The actor also said it is not possible to bring out an uprising amongst the people campaigning via social media after floating a party.

Rajinikanth's fans are missing their favourite who was scheduled to contest the elections in Tamil Nadu. There have been some emotional reactions as well as witty ones too as Rajini bid farewell to politics before joining it.

Only Superstar Rajnikanth could Retire from Politics Even Before Entering it #WAFwd — Fundamental Investor ™ (@FI_InvestIndia) December 29, 2020

Good decision by #SuperStar @rajinikanth His health is more important.. Let him continue to act and entertain.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 29, 2020

Take care @rajinikanth sir. Your health is very important to us. We love you forever & we stand with you forever https://t.co/ijKKLsfpce — Actress Nadiya (@ActressNadiya) December 29, 2020

Good decision @rajinikanth Ji...Nothing is bigger than life...Hoping to deliver few more films in future... — Iʀsʜᴀᴅ (@irshad5005) December 29, 2020

Applaud this decision of yours @rajinikanth Ji good decision . Health should be taken care of first . #RajinikanthPoliticalEntry #NoworNever work for the Good for the people without getting into electoral politics . pic.twitter.com/o03lvcsvli — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) December 29, 2020

Thalaivaa @rajinikanth please restore your health completely...so rest of the years only take rest and be happy with your family. From childhood you are my hero, god, everything and you will remain the same forever no matter! #WeLoveYouThalaiva!❤️ — Srikanth (@srikanthkaran33) December 29, 2020

Today & forever you will be our ONLY PRIORITY thalaiva @rajinikanth ! Always with you ! Thank you & we love you the most ❤️ https://t.co/fxPU9SfcUQ — Bahrain Rajini Makkal Mandram (@Bahrain_RMM) December 29, 2020

According to him, even in a group of 120 persons (movie shooting team) he was in hospital for three days owing to some people testing positive for coronavirus . And now there is a new virus mutant. Rajinikanth said as he is taking immunosuppressants, anti-coronavirus vaccine may not be effective and if his health gets affected his fellow political passengers might face various problems.

"Hence with much regret I am saying that I am not in a position to start political party and enter politics. Only I know the pain when I announce this," Rajinikanth said. The actor said without entering politics he will serve the people.