Health Officials Horrified After Seeing Filthy Kitchen Of Brazil's Dazzling Cafe

We often judge a restaurant on the basis of taste and the quality of food it offers. However, not everyone visits their kitchen area and it’s a completely different story there. A few pictures of a cafe in Brazil have been trending on the internet.

The unhygienic environment at the cafe could have brought serious health problems to the people. The health officials, who came to investigate, were surprised after seeing the cafe’s kitchen. According to them, after eating the food from this kitchen, one will surely become a victim of food poisoning and stomach infection. Apart from this, there was a pile of dirty utensils in the kitchen of cafe, which was full of insects.

The food officers found that the kitchen of the cafe was full of filth. The poop of rats was full on its floor. When the officers came inside, they had to cover their noses from the stench of that place. The entire area where the food is cooked was full of dirt. Apart from this, from the cooking pan to the rolling pin, dirt was found everywhere.

The Cafe’s owner leaves no stone unturned to deceive the customers. Seeing the cafe from the outside, no one could ever think of the inside picture of the kitchen. Even after Covid 19 pandemic, there was no separate sink in the cafe for the staff to wash their hands.

The place was immediately closed due to public health risks. Along with this, till now there is no proper arrangement made for cleaning. So, until the proper measures are taken the cooking of food has been banned in the cafe.

