Health Worker's 8-year-old Daughter Asks Santa to Make the World Normal in a Heartbreaking Letter

Kids usually ask for gifts from Santa Claus every Christmas. However, an 8-year-old girl has asked for something unique from Santa this year. Kourtney Wood, daughter of a National Health Service (NHS) support worker in the UK, has written a letter to Santa asking him to make the world go back to normal.

The mother named Samantha Dicken discovered the letter on November 21 while cleaning her daughter’s room. The family lives in England’s Stourport-on-Severn in the North Worcestershire county, reported Daily Mail.

Samantha shared the heartbreaking letter of her daughter on Facebook. The innocence of the little girl is reflected in the letter because she requested Santa to make the world go back to normal but was also very considerate about her demand. She wrote, “I don’t know if you can do that, but if you can’t do that, it is OK.”

Kourtney added that she would not mind if she has nothing. She said that she has everything she needs.

Her mother shared that Kourtney has gone through a mixture of emotions during the Covid-19 lockdown. According to Samantha, the little girl misses the family because both of Samantha’s brothers live in Cheshire and the families haven’t met in a while.

Kourtney has also struggled because of all the changes that have taken place in school because of government guidelines. Upon discovering the note, Samantha said that she cried because of how selfless and thoughtful she has become.

Like her, Samantha’s fiancé Jamie has also been working throughout the lockdown. The mother of two says that Kourtney’s younger brother Ronnie is only 16 months old so he has been unaffected because of the pandemic.

Samantha’s post about Kourtney has been liked by over 15,000 people. People are leaving positive comments on the post. One person in the comments section said, “What a caring little girl you have. It made me cry!”