Healthcare Worker Told Her Work Outfit ‘Inappropriate’, Internet Divided

Giselle Thanh, a healthcare worker, has shared on the internet an incident wherein she was called out for her attire when she was dressed in a pair of black leggings and a cropped blue jumper. The Sun reported that Thanh took to her TikTok account claiming that her boss told her off for “showing too much of her backside”.

The video featured a text that read, “My boss called me into her office saying a manager made a complaint about my work attire. My backside is showing too much, and it is inappropriate.” However, this wasn’t the first time she had worn such an outfit to work, and hence, the complaint came as a shock to her.

She further added in the comments, “Leggings are allowed at my job, but I was asked to change my leggings today.” The video sparked a debate in the comments and people were divided about the incident.

While some defended her, others thought that her outfit was indeed inappropriate for the job and she should be changing it.

A user commented, “This happened to me too at my job and my manager claimed that I and my friend got a lot of attention from men, so unfair.”

Another added, “Sounds like somebody’s jealous.”

A third wrote, “Want a new job?”

Others who were on the boss’s side wrote, “totally inappropriate.”

The video has raked up thousands of views on the short format video-sharing platform and people are still divided in the comments section. However, most of them are with Thanh as they suffered a similar fate at their office and understand her dilemma.

