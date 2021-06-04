Watch: Healthcare Workers Grooving to 'Zingaat' at Covid-19 Centre in Mumbai Goes Viral

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter states across India, we often chance upon instances of doctors or patients trying to cheer each other up even as they continue to wage battle against the deadly virus. In a similar instance, a video has gone viral from Mumbai where healthcare workers are seen shaking a leg to the popular Marathi number Zingaat and it has warmed the internet’s collective hearts.

Taken at the Nesco Covid-19 centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, the video has now gone viral on social media and is being shared widely across all social media platforms now. The video was taken at an programme held on June 2 to earmark one year of the Covid centre’s operations and to commemorate that, doctors and other healthcare workers ended up grooving to the music and amid all that, this video was shot and went viral once it was shared on social media. The workers are seen dancing to the 2016 Marathi film Sairat’s song Zingaat.

Over the past one year, several videos of doctors singing or dancing to songs in hospital wards have gone viral on social media. The video shows doctors and nurses in PPE kits grooving to the music energetically.

#WATCH Healthcare workers at Nesco #COVID19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon celebrating inside patient's ward to mark one year of operations of the center. pic.twitter.com/JL5mDFpkAR— News18 (@CNNnews18) June 3, 2021

In the past, there has been many such instances of doctors/healthcare professionals trying to enliven up the atmosphere at covid wards. A viral video featuring two medical students from Kerala became very popular across social networking sites who were dancing enthusiastically to Boney M classic’s Rasputin. The video has already garnered popularity among netizens for its uplifting and groovy vibe.

More recently, a dance video of a doctor and a patient who beat coronavirus went viral on the internet. In the happy clip shared by ERT Bangalore, the doctor clad in PPE kit could be seen grooving with a patient in a general ward of a Bangalore-based hospital.

