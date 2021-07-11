Healthcare Workers Cross River to Conduct Covid-19 Vaccination in J&K Village

In a video that went viral a team of health workers were seen crossing a knee-deep river to reach a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri to organise a Covid-19 vaccination drive. Dr Iram Yasmin, in-charge of Tralla Health Centre shared a video which showed a few health workers crossing a river to conduct door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in the district’s Tralla village.

“We have received orders from higher authorities to vaccinate the people of the block by reaching them door to door," news agency ANI quoted Dr Yasmin as saying.

“It was very difficult but our health workers had successfully fulfilled their duties by crossing rivers, mountains, and many more obstacles. They reached to people to vaccine them," she added.

#Watch J&K | Health workers cross a river to carry out door-to-door COVID19 vaccination in Rajouri district's Tralla village(Video Source: Dr Iram Yasmin, In-charge, Tralla Health Centre) pic.twitter.com/884C36ZBhA — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Healthcare workers have been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic by overcoming difficulties to reach patients and provide treatment. A recent image of covid warriors being carried in the loader of an earth mover across a Ladakh river also went viral recently.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in a tweet had lauded Covid warriors with an image showing a medical team being carried on an earth mover.

Netizens praised the efforts by the medical staff to reach patients despite the paucity of proper infrastructure.

In yet another glaring example of healthcare workers’ grit for their duties, a contractual auxiliary nurse midwife who was entrusted with conducting an immunization programme for young children in Mahuadanr Block of Latehar in Jharkhand. For the same, Manti Kumari has to travel a distance of up to 35 kilometres in dense forests and cross a river carrying her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter on her back along with a vaccine box on her shoulder. Manti has to cover eight villages, she has been doing the same routine for over a year now following three months of maternity leave.

