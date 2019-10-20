Hearing Impaired Dad 'Expressing Love' to Newborn Daughter in Sign Language Warms Hearts
The video was posted on Twitter by retired US basketball professional Rex Chapman on Saturday and already has over a hundred thousand views.
Image credit: Twitter
A video of a hearing impaired father communicating with his newborn daughter in sign language is touching hearts on Twitter.
In it, a man can be seen holding a newborn baby wrapped in a blanket in his arms. He is speaking to her in sign language. "This hearing-impaired father expressing love to his newborn daughter in sign-language is the definitely Twitter content I’m here for," Chapman wrote as caption to the video on Twitter.
Though the identity of the man or the place and date of the video could not be confirmed, the post has moved many on Twitter.
By the :17 mark I was goo.Feel the love. https://t.co/cbP8ffakLQ— Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) October 18, 2019
Good people. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/5EipzZXYkU— Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) October 19, 2019
💛 Sweet and loving moment. https://t.co/RpHzCBhu9P— Annie Yu (@AnnieYuTV) October 19, 2019
Her eyes are fixated on him. I love it.— joshua (@joshualebeck) October 18, 2019
Someone even attempted to translate what the dad was signing.
Translation: "Daddy. I'm your daddy. I love you. You're a beautiful girl. Your eyes are such a beautiful color, bright green! Just beautiful! What a cute smile! I love you. You're a cutie. That's a warm blanket. I love you. I love you. You're beautiful. Cute"— Shengy99 (@Shengy99) October 18, 2019
Others shared their own experiences of dealing wit disability or persons with disability.
I think sign-language ASL.. is so beautiful . I grew up with two deaf cousins & learned to sign at an early age . When my son was diagnosed w/A & had no language by 4 I had taught him to sign .. his first word was he pointed to a book - signed the word and said BOOK — a good day— Tame Hntr Beasley (@Tamehnter) October 19, 2019
Throughout the video, the baby's eyes are held on the dad whose joy is infectious. The universality of love truly transcends all barriers including language.
