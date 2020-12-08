Hearing 'Taps and Noises' from Kitchen, Man Takes a Photo. The Resultant Image Made him Move Out

In a rather chilling and eerie post by a man on Reddit, he announced that he had to move out of his apartment after he spotted a strange ghostly face hiding behind his kitchen door. The hazy picture posted online on Reddit on December 6 was accompanied with a caption which reads, “After hearing taps and noises from my kitchen I take a photo and see this.”

In a first glance, the black and white picture seems pretty ordinary with a dimly-lit hallway going to the kitchen. But, upon a closer look, one can spot a faint spooky face peeking out from behind the door and facing the camera. See the bone chilling picture here.

The picture has become viral on the internet and many users are disturbed by the eerie image. One user wrote, “I see nothing. Zooms in. Holy Fuck.” Another wrote, “Same here…scared tf outta me… looks like the Asian kid on the grudge.” The picture has collected more than 1500 comments on the Reddit and has already took internet by storm.

Giving context behind the photograph, the man shared that he lives with 3 friends but was alone in the flat at the time he clicked the said photograph. He added that after he took the picture, he checked the kitchen and didn’t find anyone in the house. And even after searching the whole flat, he couldn’t find anyone. He goes on to share that the front door was locked, as well as all windows were shut too, and he has no idea about what happened.

The picture looks straight out of a horror movie experience where one gets alerted and spooked by strange noises in a house when they are home alone. But internet users are left with goosebumps after learning the story behind the picture.

OopySpoopyMan, username of the man who took this photograph, claimed that he heard some strange noises and taps coming from his kitchen. Next thing he knows is that he has decided to move out of the ‘haunted flat’ after noticing a ghastly figure peeking out from behind the empty kitchen door.

Originally posted on Twitter, the picture is being shared widely on social media. Some users are finding the strange looking picture hilarious and are posting comments like, “Yo someone broke into your house and got into the flour.” Another user wrote, “She’s just being really nice and respectful in the kitchen by cleaning things up and organising it but everyone’s scared of her.”