Heart Warming Story of an Afghan Refugee Who Wants to Rebuild His War-Torn Country

When he first arrived in Britain as a child refugee from Afghanistan, Salman Khan had very little idea how his life would move forward. However, this former refugee has now completed an architecture degree and wants to work to ‘rebuild’ his war-torn home country. According to BBC, he aims to build schools in Afghanistan and tells that this was the main reason behind his decision to take up architecture.

Nearly 13 years ago, 12-year-old Salman had left Afghanistan and travelled for 6 months with strangers before finally arriving in the UK. The young kid spotted walking next to a UK motorway and taken to a police station before going into foster care in Leicestershire. Salman did not even know a word of English when he first arrived in the country.

However, with the help of his new foster family and some social worker, Salman learned English while attending South Wigston High School. He later went to Guthlaxton College and the universities of Lincoln and Kent.

Reacting to Salman’s achievement, Leicestershire County Council termed his story truly ‘inspiring’.

Looking back at his life journey, Salman recalls that when he first went to a school in the UK, he was left shocked. The facilities here were unbelievable and unlike anything he had previously seen back in Afghanistan. He says, “When I came here it gave me a sense I was missing opportunities. It was a shock really. The amount of help I got here was tremendous."

Salman adds that he was inspired by his foster family to work hard and achieve things in life. He mentions how pictures of his foster parents’ graduation inspired him to get his own graduate degree. Salman says that every time he saw these pictures on the walls, they made him want his own graduation pictures on one of these walls.

Salman is currently supporting the work of ‘Place To Call Home’ - a regional campaign by Leicestershire County Council to recruit foster carers to support young refugees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here