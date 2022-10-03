Heart-wrenching Video Shows Husband Beating Wife In Front of Child, Netizens Angered

Domestic violence is way too common in India. A heart-wrenching video which is going viral shows another such incident. In the video, a man can be seen brutally beating his wife in front of their child. The kid in this video, however, is sadly just following his father’s behaviour. The video has been uploaded on Instagram by Ted The Stoner. “Domestic violence is way too common in India with a lot of victims not even coming out in the open fearing victim shaming or the loss of family reputation, which is ironic, but I have seen too many such cases and you can never really understand what the victim is going through unless you listen to their story,” read the caption.

The uploader emphasises on how the kid can either grow up to be like his father or just the complete opposite. From the video, it seems like the kid is growing up in an environment where he thinks it is okay to hit a female. “This sickening environment in India needs to change,” read the caption. The guy in the video hit his wife because she lit the birthday candles before he could come there.

As per the caption of the video, the man works in an IT company in Bangalore. His wife, who is also the victim in this video, wants freedom from him. However, the man is not signing divorce papers.

The video has made netizens emotional and angry at the same time. “Shivering after seeing this. I wish I was in that room. I’d beat the shit out of this fellow thinking he’s tough. He has to be taken and this woman needs all love and support from us all!! And that child needs help asap, to not grow up becoming like his father!” commented Elli Avram.

Singer Armaan Malik also commented on the video. He wrote, “this infuriates me, and watching that kid follow suit breaks my heart. this is where it all starts. at home.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Story of so many households. More power to her, she deserves a new and safe life, away from this guy.” One person wrote, “I watched despite the trigger warning and I had palpitations. We need to see Aisha out of this situation ASAP.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here