Heart-Wrenching Video Shows Old Man Counting His Daily Earnings

A day’s earning is very dear to those who go through blood, sweat, and tears to collect it. This pious sentiment was recently highlighted through a video that is now going viral on social media. In the clip, an elderly man is seen counting a handful of small currency notes with quite the focus. After he is done with the currency in his hands, he quickly goes on to the coins lying on the table in front of him.

The old man carefully moves across coins one by one with his fingers, all the while, calculating the sum total of his earnings. The video was accompanied by a caption that translates in English to, “A day’s earning,” and fosters a heart emoji along with it.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate almost four lakh views. Netizens were filled with emotion seeing the old man counting the cash and coins at his disposal. The fact that the video stuck a chord with the users on social media is quite evident by the thousands of likes and comments that the video garnered.

One user wrote, “How humbling. Those who are provided should reach out to others.” Another said, “Appreciate whatever you have. For some, your small room, low-income, smart gadgets etc. is also a luxury. Show gratitude. Be kind.”

This user added to the caption saying it is not only a day’s earnings but a hard-earned one.

Sirf din bhar ki kamai ni …mehnat ki kamai #respect https://t.co/LzP4Qy2SDP — kk (@iamkknayak) September 21, 2022

Calling it “touchy,” this user said, “Life is not the same for all.”

Very touchy.. Life is not same for all.. https://t.co/yANdOrtKfO — Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) September 21, 2022



Another highlighted the value of money and commented, “It is a life lesson.”

Value the money, It’s a life lesson. ♥️ https://t.co/WsTLEW4Tou — Yung Lee (@Libin01760702) September 21, 2022

So, what do you have to say about this heartwarming video?

