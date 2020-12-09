Heartbreaking: Loyal Dog Refuses to Ear or Drink Anything While He Waits for Deceased Owner in China

A 30-seconds long video of a loyal dog that has refused to eat or drink anything as he waits for his deceased owner in China has melted the internet user’s hearts.

According to the local media, the faithful dog has been expecting its owner to return since he recently died. In a heart-wrenching video filmed through a window, shared by Xuanwo Video, the dog can be seen lying in a room full of newspapers, magazines, medical check-up reports and other waste. He can be seen visibly sad, unwell and hopeless, unaware that his owner has died.

The story reported by China’s Xuanwo Video, affiliated to local newspaper Xi’an Business, claims that the dog was seen lying in a room in Guiyang, the Guizhou Province capital in southern China.

They claim that the dog has been a loyal companion for over 15 years to an octogenarian and not knowing he died, the canine has been expecting its owner to return ever since, reports the video news website. A neighbour in conversation with Xuanwo told them that it has been waiting for its late owner, and has not consumed food or liquid since the owner passed away.

He added that ever since the elderly owner has died, the faithful dog has been lying in rubbish, refusing to move.

“[The elderly man] had kept it for 14 or 15 years. It is so moving. Such a small animal has so much sentiment and devotion,” the neighbour states. The source, wanting to stay anonymous, also added that they put the heart touching footage on the internet in a hope that the public would come out to help the dog.

Earlier, another news came out in which a six-month-old puppy was seen digging into the soil in an attempt to wake up its dead sibling. In the footage, the innocent dog can be seen removing the mud on top of its dead sibling after it was buried by their owner. The sibling died in a car accident, Daily Mail had reported earlier.

There have been various such reports of dogs’ loyalty and their attachment towards a companion, be it their owner or siblings. In fact, dog owners also share a great bond with their pooches and go to great heights to save their lives, be it jumping into water to rescue the pup from baby alligator or landing into freezing water to take the canine out of it.