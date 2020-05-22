'Heartbreaking': Pakistanis on Twitter Complain About Indians Who Cheered Plane Crash in Karachi

On Friday, a passenger plane belonging to the state-run airline Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. According to reports, the plane was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members. No survivors have been reported.

Witnesses reports suggest that the Airbus A320 did try to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport. The area the plane crashed into is known as Model Colony and is heavily congested.

A resident of the area, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land at the airport before it crashed into several houses.

Soon after news of the crash broke, social media was flooded with visuals and condolence messages pouring in for those affected. Messages poured in from all over the world, take a look here:





PIA plane crashed near my cousin's house at Karachi

Allah sbko apny hifz_o_aman me rakhy ameen #planecrash pic.twitter.com/2kYSq5xMmh

— اسیرِ زیست (@RabiaAshrafQazi) May 22, 2020



Every time I read about a plane crash, I can’t help but think about the last moments of those on board. The certainty of death and one’s own helplessness to avert disaster. A tragic incident , such a heartbreaking news just before eid , condolences to all the familes. #PlaneCrash — Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani (@SonOfShaeed) May 22, 2020









Its Gut Wrenching To See Such A Loss Right At The End Of Ramzan.

These people coming from Lahore to Karachi to Spend Eid with their Loved ones,

YAA ALLAH REHAM.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/T9XIzf0fg8

— JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) May 22, 2020







Can we skip 2020 here and jump to 2021? #planecrash pic.twitter.com/Gu5W2Vhfzm

— Mahpara (@syeda_ki_beti) May 22, 2020



#planecrash We indian are with Pakistani Brothers.

pray for Pakistan pic.twitter.com/h3awEbsqJU — Ajey Nagar (@Carryminati65) May 22, 2020









In a tragic event PIAs A320 with flight No. PK 8303 LHR to KHI, estimated 107 on board crashed near the KHI airport in a residential area. No news of the number casualties. #Karachi #PIA #planecrash pic.twitter.com/5gpQ5O5QYj — OJ (@MasaairrrGG) May 22, 2020



However, what was more shocking was the reactions of some Indian citizens who seemed apparently happy about Pakistan's tragic loss. Amid heartfelt messages, there were some comments which joked about the crash; some Indians even blatantly went on to say that they were happy this happened.

This left the Pakistanis feeling utterly disgusted and shocked at how their fellow human beings could find it in them to rejoice in the aftermath of such a horrific tragedy. While some called it "sick" others felt it was plain sadistic.

Humanity is dead and buried in India.

Most Indians enjoying the tragedy off PIA #planecrash in Karachi, Pakistan.#piacrash pic.twitter.com/0EAwTFpBZm — Encrypted Layman! 🍁 (@freddyefaizan) May 22, 2020

Seeing some Indians joking about the #PIAcrash. If you're happy about this then there's something wrong with you.



Also seeing many Indians who are sympathizing with the martyred. If that's you, thank you for being human. — Ayesha U. (@AyeshaUsmani_14) May 22, 2020

All Indians are not same.

Some have humanity and some not.#planecrash #PIACrash pic.twitter.com/Pwc7N2JWoB — Mahd Rajput 🇵🇰 (@__mahd__rajput) May 22, 2020

An extremely cheap, mentally sickening, inhumane, horrifying comments about #Piacrash from Indians in below snaps, how dirty and retarded is Indian nation celebrating and congratulating on more the 100 humane deaths.

Horrifying example of hate speech. @CynthiaDRitchie @ashoswai pic.twitter.com/yBt7NsRvdV — ABH.Khokhar (@khokhar880) May 22, 2020







I don’t know how to express my feelings after seeing Laughing emoji reactions of Indians under different posts of #PIAPlanecrash news.

NO WORDS , SPEECHLESS ! #Karachi

O Modi what have you done to India... pic.twitter.com/eK3srZsCqM

— Usman Younas عثمان یونس (@uzzi0011) May 22, 2020



It's a heart breaking news but see the reaction of Indians. It shows their sick mentality. #planecrash pic.twitter.com/wlVuKov8OP — ثناء احمر (@SanaAhmer786) May 22, 2020







Here are some screenshots of similar reactions: Photo: Screengrab from Twitter

However, some Indians were quick to point out that not everyone possessed the same mindset and that the "sick mentality" being called out does not represent a majority of the Indian population and instead is just one part of it.



why are we this broken https://t.co/y5aWYaGk3J — isha (@IshaWrites) May 22, 2020









All Indians are Not Same Many Indians fell Sad .. Some of Haterd mind people behive like that.

Allah Give Sabar to Flight crash Familys

— Indian (@KhajaMastanMas) May 22, 2020