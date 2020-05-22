BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
4-MIN READ

'Heartbreaking': Pakistanis on Twitter Complain About Indians Who Cheered Plane Crash in Karachi

A man helps injured victims after a Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22, 2020. - A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi on May 22, the country's aviation authority said. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

A man helps injured victims after a Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22, 2020. - A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi on May 22, the country's aviation authority said. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Amid heartfelt messages, there were some comments which joked about the crash.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
Share this:

On Friday, a passenger plane belonging to the state-run airline Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. According to reports, the plane was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members. No survivors have been reported.

Witnesses reports suggest that the Airbus A320 did try to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport. The area the plane crashed into is known as Model Colony and is heavily congested.

A resident of the area, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land at the airport before it crashed into several houses.

Soon after news of the crash broke, social media was flooded with visuals and condolence messages pouring in for those affected. Messages poured in from all over the world, take a look here:








However, what was more shocking was the reactions of some Indian citizens who seemed apparently happy about Pakistan's tragic loss. Amid heartfelt messages, there were some comments which joked about the crash; some Indians even blatantly went on to say that they were happy this happened.

This left the Pakistanis feeling utterly disgusted and shocked at how their fellow human beings could find it in them to rejoice in the aftermath of such a horrific tragedy. While some called it "sick" others felt it was plain sadistic.





Here are some screenshots of similar reactions:

Photo: Screengrab from Twitter
Photo: Screengrab from Twitter
Photo: Screengrab from Twitter
 

However, some Indians were quick to point out that not everyone possessed the same mindset and that the "sick mentality" being called out does not represent a majority of the Indian population and instead is just one part of it.




Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading