'World Has Failed Them': Heartbreaking Video of Afghan Girl in Tears Goes Viral

As the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan, several heart-wrenching videos and images of the takeover are flooding social media. Amidst the despair, a heartbreaking video of an Afghani girl has emerged on social media, where she is talking about how the world treats Afghanistan and that the war-torn country will soon be forgotten. Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad posted the video on Twitter on Friday, ahead of the Taliban’s Kabul take over. She wrote in the caption, “Tears of a hopeless Afghan girl whose future is getting shattered as the Taliban advance in the country. My heart breaks for women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this."

“We don’t count because we’re from Afghanistan. We’ll die slowly in history"Tears of a hopeless Afghan girl whose future is getting shattered as the Taliban advance in the country. My heart breaks for women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this. pic.twitter.com/i56trtmQtF — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 13, 2021

During their earlier rule, the Taliban barred women from working outside the home or attending school. Women were required to wear the burqa and had to be accompanied by a male relative whenever they went outside. People are now fearing that the Taliban will roll back two decades of gains by women and ethnic minorities while restricting the work of journalists and NGO workers.

Several users took to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking video.

Masih, this is heartbreaking and tragic. Is her video available elsewhere so I can share more widely? What must she feel, like young people in UK she has grown up largely without oppression and now we have left her future to the Taliban because the ‘situation is too complex’. 🙁— Miss Apis Mellifera 💙 (@EmmaSTennant) August 14, 2021

My heart breaks for this girl and every woman and girl in Afghanistan. After their shameful betrayal, the UK Government must do everything it can to protect this girl and every Afghan. https://t.co/SgjDc5Zqub— BothwellIndependista (@arichmondScot) August 15, 2021

So sad you can really see the pain in her eyes. Pulling out while the region was so unstable was/is such a bad idea— Mikey007 (@MichaelHohenst1) August 13, 2021

According to UN refugee agency, nearly 250,000 Afghans have fled their homes since the end of May amid fears the Taliban would reimpose their strict and ruthless interpretation of Islam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here