Heartbreaking Video of Man Feeding Water to Burnt Koala is Symbol of Australia's Bushfire Crisis

Animal welfare activists,, rescuers and doctors have been working round the clock to help and koalas and other animals that have been affected by the raging bushfires in Australia this week. As the historic fired raged through over 2.5 million hectares of forest land, several areas with heavy koala populations were torched, causing hundreds of koala deaths.

While an estimated 350 koalas are being presumed dead in the fires, heartbreaking stories of rescued koalas has made the plight internationally viral. One such video surfaced recently where a badly burnt koala named Kate was being fed water by a man in Bellangry State Forrest.

The animal had received severe burns in the bushfires and arrived at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital completely dehydrated.

Taking to Facebook, the hospital share a vide of the marsupial drinking water from the hands of the man who rescued her, named Darrel.

According to Koala Hospital's post, the koala who had "burns to hands, feet, face and full singeing of her body," had been rescued by Darrel who fed her water when her came across her.

They further added, "She arrived very dehydrated and is now in the 5 star service burns ward at the Koala Hospital."

In the video, the man can be heard saying, "There you go, you’re so badly singed aren’t you?” as he helps the poor marsupial drink some water.

The man wrapped up the koala and brought her in for treatment.

As soon as the video was posted, a number of people took to Facebook to comment on the act of kindness and forwarder inquiries if they could help.

One user wrote, "Aww the poor thing! Is there anywhere we can donate to help our wild life?"

While another posted, "Great job rescuing her Darrel. Glad she is being treated and looked after. Love your work Koala hospital!"

A third user went on to write, "It is very upsetting to see this but so glad this beautiful girl is in the amazing hospital getting the care she needs."

Meanwhile, fires continue to rage in Australia with crews still battling over 120 blazes in several areas including Queensland and New South Wales. Four fire related deaths ave already occurred.

