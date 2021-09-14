Heartbreaking Video Shows Kiska, World's Loneliest Orca Banging Head Against Its Tank

A video of Kiska, dubbed as “the loneliest whale in the world” by the Whale Sanctuary Project, has surfaced online. The video was captured by anti-captivity activist and whistleblower Phil Demersearlier this month at MarineLand, Niagara Falls, Canada. The “distressed” killer whale can be seen thrashing against the side of her tank. The whale, caged at a water park, has outlived her five babies. Kiska once lived with her family in the Icelandic Ocean happily. She has now become the loneliest whale in the world.

The video of the orca was shared by Demers, who is a former professional marine mammal trainer and worked at the park in the past. Demers wrote in a tweet, “This video was taken on Sept 4, 2021. Anti-captivity activists entered MarineLand and observed Kiska, their last surviving orca, bashing her head against the wall. Please watch and share. This cruelty must end. #FreeKiska."

This video was taken on Sept 4th, 2021. Anti-captivity activists entered MarineLand and observed Kiska, their last surviving orca bashing her head against the wall. Please watch and share. This cruelty must end. #FreeKiska pic.twitter.com/sBCaKleH19— Phil Demers (@walruswhisperer) September 8, 2021

UPDATE: We have more heartbreaking video of Kiska, MarineLand’s last surviving orca floating listlessly at the surface of her concrete pool. She has lived in complete isolation since 2011. Witnesses say she often calls out for other orcas. #FreeKiska pic.twitter.com/TWyw9x781B— Phil Demers (@walruswhisperer) July 16, 2021

The 44-year-old orca, who has been in captivity since 1979, was born off the coast of Iceland. She has lived alone for the last decade after outliving tank mates, including her five babies. Killer whales are social animals, who live in groups, comprising many multi-generational families.

Kiska was three years old before she was purchased by Marineland. She gave birth to five babies, who all died young. Since 2011, Kiska has been living all alone in the captivity. As per Demers, Kiska was once a ‘docile’ creature but lack of response from any other whale and complete isolation pushed her to breaking point.

According to Global News, upon inspection by Animal Welfare Services, it was revealed that most animals at the park were ‘distressed.’ Following Demers’ posted threads on Twitter, the hashtag #FreeKiska started trending. The Dolphin Project responded in a tweet that read, “A disturbing video of orca Kiska has emerged. It shows her repeatedly bashing her head against her MarineLand tank."

A disturbing video of orca Kiska has emerged. Posted by IG: breakingmarineland, it shows her repeatedly bashing her head against her MarineLand tank- a type of self-harm that has killed captive cetaceans in the past.Learn more about MarineLand: https://t.co/bBMMazHBzO#FreeKiska pic.twitter.com/zNhn56VdN2— Dolphin Project (@Dolphin_Project) September 11, 2021

A lot of other users have raised their voice to bring justice to the lone whale.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here