1-min read

Heartbreaking Video Shows Koala Stopping Cyclist to Ask for Water Amid Australia Bushfires

A video of a koala drinking water from a cyclist has gone viral.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
A video of a koala drinking water from a cyclist has gone viral. The video was recorded in the Australian city of Adelaide, which is experiencing an intense heatwave. The country has been battling massive bushfires for several weeks now.

According to a report published by 7 News, a group of cyclists was going to Adelaide from Norton Summit Road when they suddenly stumbled upon the koala sitting in the middle of the road.

One of the cyclists, Anna Heusler said that coming across koalas isn’t an unusual phenomenon in southern Australia. But what surprised her and other cyclists was how the koala reacted after seeing them.

The koala stopped her cycle and immediately climbed on it and began gesturing as if it was thirsty. Anna gave water to the koala from her bottle and the whole heartwarming scene was captured by another cyclist.

The koala, which was luckily unharmed by the region's bushfires, was carefully escorted back into nearby trees by Anna.

The bushfires have engulfed over 1000 homes and around 25,000 hectares of land in South Australia. The deadly fire has taken a toll on flora and fauna of the area with over 1000 koalas feared dead.

