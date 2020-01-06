Take the pledge to vote

Heartbreaking Video Shows Woman Abandoning Dog With Special Needs in the Middle of the Road

A video clip of a woman abandoning a dog with physical disability on the middle of a road in Portugal went viral on Facebook.

Trending Desk

January 6, 2020
Heartbreaking Video Shows Woman Abandoning Dog With Special Needs in the Middle of the Road
A video clip of a woman abandoning a dog with physical disability on the middle of a road in Portugal went viral on Facebook.

A video clip of a woman abandoning a dog with physical disability on the middle of a road in Portugal went viral on Facebook.

The video was captured by a surveillance camera of a private bus company in the Cristo Rei neighbourhood, where a woman is seen halting in a white car and letting out two dogs.

While a black dog is ushered in soon after, the woman is seen shooing away the white dog with visible disability in both of its front paws. The woman then drives away, while the dog looks on helplessly.

The heart-wrenching video was first shared by Facebook user Ana Paula Scherer on the platform, where it gained over 10 million views in 24 hours.

Several people commented on the lack of humility on the part of the owner on both Facebook and YouTube, where it was later shared by a local news portal.

Many shared their worry on the whereabouts of the canine.

A Facebook user Nicenice Nattakan wrote, “The woman who left the dog like an evil demon”, while another user Goder Andrea asked if the dog was saved.

As per the regional reports, the dog was later found by a man, who dropped it off at the Municipal Department of Animal Protection.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
