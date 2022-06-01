Heartbroken KK Fans Google 'Pal', 'Yaaron' Lyrics as Legendary Singer Says 'Alvida'

Legendary singer KK’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves through the music industry and not to mention, legions of fans who grew up with his music. No school farewell was ever complete without “Hum rahe ya na rahe kal” and “Tadap tadap ke” continues to be the backdrop to many a heartbreak. Now, KK’s death just hours after performing at a Kolkata concert has broken hearts across the country. Bollywood’s most memorable romantic scenes can hardly be imagined without KK’s soulful voice crooning in the background. Fans have been Googling lyrics to some of his most iconic songs like “Pal”, “Zindagi Do Pal Ki”, “Aankhon Mein Teri”, “Zindagi Do Pal Ki”, “Yaaron” and more as they mourn his passing.

These are only some of KK’s songs that are being looked up by fans. The singer’s repertoire includes hits like Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan for Gulzar’s Maachis (1996), which was one of the first songs KK sung for a Hindi film. It is also one of the first songs about heartbreak and longing that he lent his voice; he went on to sing many more such songs both independently and for movies. Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Yaaron (from the album Pal), Sach Keh Raha Hai (Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein) remain relevant well beyond the early 2000s.

The Bollywood fraternity has been pouring their condolences for KK’s family.

A video of KK at the indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium, wiping his face with a hand towel while fans around him complained about the stuffy conditions, has been shared online. “Zyaada garam hai,” a voice can be heard saying off-camera, as KK gestures to another man, seemingly asking about the ventilation. He was “feeling heavy” after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials told PTI. The same report cited a doctor as saying, “KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him.”

Meanwhile, KK’s family was spotted arriving at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning. His mortal remains are currently kept at CMRI hospital from where it will be taken to SSKM hospital.

