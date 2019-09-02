Heartbroken Man Turns Funeral into 'Wedding' After Fiancée’s Tragic Accident

Love is beyond any boundaries, be it physical or otherwise.

A young couple, who was supposed to walk down the aisle together, in a cruel twist of fate, saw their whole world come crashing down when the groom-to-be ended up having to attend his own fiancée’s funeral.

Dang Thien An and his fiancé, D, were just a month away from getting married when she was killed in a motorcycle accident in Ho Chi Minh City, reported Asia One.

However, love prevailed, and Dang not wanting to let death get in the way of his promises to D, turned her funeral into a makeshift wedding, with complete floral arrangements, a ring and a heart-rending song dedicated to her.

The couple, both 25, met and fell in love while they were studying at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology.

The two had been working in Japan for the last two years, but D returned to Vietnam a few months back to prepare for her wedding.

Dang, who had to stay back in Japan for work, was scrolling through Facebook when he came across a live stream of the accident scene in Vietnam and saw his girlfriend's family mourning.

Reaching out to her family, he learnt of the accident that had taken her away that morning.

Dang immediately booked a flight to Vietnam and reached in the nick of time for D's funeral.

"Someone told me that heaven had an important reason to call you home. I also think so. But there's no excuse for you not to wait for me. There are 32 days left to our wedding," Asia One quoted Dang as saying.

Dang organised a makeshift wedding ceremony where he brought out the couple's wedding rings and placed one in front of D's picture while putting on the other.

Carrying a bouquet, he then serenaded D with the Mandarin ballad Tong Hua, the song he had originally planned to sing at her wedding.

