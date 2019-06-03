English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
Facebook user Saoirse Morgan shared a picture of a note pasted to a lamp post in Toronto, Canada, detailing a desperate plea to a thief to return a memory card containing pictures of the unknown person’s dog’s last day alive.
A heartbreaking plea by a dog owner who lost his beloved pet (left)|Representative image of a dog (right) | Image credit: Facebook/Reuters
Loading...
Losing a pet can be tough and all those who have ever lived with one can vouch for how much it hurts when they are gone. So when a burglar stole a camera containing the photos of a dog-owner's beloved pet's last day alive, netizens couldn't help but urge the burglar to do the “right thing” by returning the stolen goods to the bereaved man.
Facebook user Saoirse Morgan shared a picture of a note pasted to a lamp post in Toronto, Canada, detailing a desperate plea to a thief to return a memory card containing pictures of the unknown person’s dog’s last day alive.
"To the man who was in my house and robbed me," the note read. "Keep the cash, and my DSLR, and whatever else you took. But if you have the memory card from the camera, please, it has photos of my dog's last day alive on it."
The dog-owner said he cannot replace those photos, appealing to the thief to “please throw it (memory card) onto the porch or put it in the mail slot. Or mail it.”
Hoping to appeal to the humane side of the burglar, the dog-owner pleaded, "Please. She died a few days ago. I cannot lose those photos as well."
In the Facebook post, Morgan informed that the photo had been taken at Bloor and Lansdowne. "This is simply heartbreaking. I hope this person does the right thing,” she wrote. The post has since been shared nearly 50,000 times.
It has also received several comments from people who are hoping the burglar is moved by the earnest plea and returns the memory card.
"I am really hoping for a happy ending update here!", one Facebook user wrote. "That's so sad...I hope the person who did that has some compassion and returns the stuff they took," wrote another.
We sure hope so, too!
Facebook user Saoirse Morgan shared a picture of a note pasted to a lamp post in Toronto, Canada, detailing a desperate plea to a thief to return a memory card containing pictures of the unknown person’s dog’s last day alive.
"To the man who was in my house and robbed me," the note read. "Keep the cash, and my DSLR, and whatever else you took. But if you have the memory card from the camera, please, it has photos of my dog's last day alive on it."
The dog-owner said he cannot replace those photos, appealing to the thief to “please throw it (memory card) onto the porch or put it in the mail slot. Or mail it.”
Hoping to appeal to the humane side of the burglar, the dog-owner pleaded, "Please. She died a few days ago. I cannot lose those photos as well."
In the Facebook post, Morgan informed that the photo had been taken at Bloor and Lansdowne. "This is simply heartbreaking. I hope this person does the right thing,” she wrote. The post has since been shared nearly 50,000 times.
It has also received several comments from people who are hoping the burglar is moved by the earnest plea and returns the memory card.
"I am really hoping for a happy ending update here!", one Facebook user wrote. "That's so sad...I hope the person who did that has some compassion and returns the stuff they took," wrote another.
We sure hope so, too!
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
Thursday 30 May , 2019 Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Says it's Real Honour to Be Practicing at Lord's Stadium for World Cup Film
- Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
- Stop the Internet Outrage, You Can Write to DDC on What You Think of AAP's Free Rides for Women
- Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal: From a 3-Year-Old Starting Tennis to the King of Clay at 33
- Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results