Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral

Losing a pet can be tough and all those who have ever lived with one can vouch for how much it hurts when they are gone. So when a burglar stole a camera containing the photos of a dog-owner's beloved pet's last day alive, netizens couldn't help but urge the burglar to do the “right thing” by returning the stolen goods to the bereaved man.Facebook user Saoirse Morgan shared a picture of a note pasted to a lamp post in Toronto, Canada, detailing a desperate plea to a thief to return a memory card containing pictures of the unknown person’s dog’s last day alive."To the man who was in my house and robbed me," the note read. "Keep the cash, and my DSLR, and whatever else you took. But if you have the memory card from the camera, please, it has photos of my dog's last day alive on it."The dog-owner said he cannot replace those photos, appealing to the thief to “please throw it (memory card) onto the porch or put it in the mail slot. Or mail it.”Hoping to appeal to the humane side of the burglar, the dog-owner pleaded, "Please. She died a few days ago. I cannot lose those photos as well."In the Facebook post, Morgan informed that the photo had been taken at Bloor and Lansdowne. "This is simply heartbreaking. I hope this person does the right thing,” she wrote. The post has since been shared nearly 50,000 times.It has also received several comments from people who are hoping the burglar is moved by the earnest plea and returns the memory card."I am really hoping for a happy ending update here!", one Facebook user wrote. "That's so sad...I hope the person who did that has some compassion and returns the stuff they took," wrote another.We sure hope so, too!