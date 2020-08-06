BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Heartfelt Tributes Pour for Sushma Swaraj as Twitter Remembers Her on First Death Anniversary

Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 last year after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her sudden demise sent shock waves across the country.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is being remembered on her first death anniversary with people writing tributes to the BJP leader who was known for being approachable on Twitter. Swaraj passed away on August 6 last year after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her sudden death had sent shock waves across the country.

Politicians and people from all walks of life are writing their tribute to the 'strong lady' of Indian politics for leaving a legacy of great work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, MoS for Transport and Highways General VK Singh were among top leaders who remembered Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary.

Apart from politicians, diplomats,academicians, activists also sent tributes to the late leader.

Born on February 14, 1952, Sushma Swaraj was a Supreme Court lawyer. She later joined the BJP and served as the Minister of External Affairs during the first tenure of the Modi government (2014-2019). She was elected as the Member of Parliament 7 times and a Member of Legislative Assembly thrice.

