Heartfelt Tributes Pour for Sushma Swaraj as Twitter Remembers Her on First Death Anniversary

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is being remembered on her first death anniversary with people writing tributes to the BJP leader who was known for being approachable on Twitter. Swaraj passed away on August 6 last year after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her sudden death had sent shock waves across the country.

Politicians and people from all walks of life are writing their tribute to the 'strong lady' of Indian politics for leaving a legacy of great work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, MoS for Transport and Highways General VK Singh were among top leaders who remembered Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary.

Remembering Sushma Ji. She epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service. Firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, she had great dreams for our nation. She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding Minister. pic.twitter.com/IeEJlNRAQB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

Remembering #SushmaSwaraj ji on her first death anniversary.An able leader, a modest colleague & above all an empathetic human being - Sushma ji embodied all these qualities & more.She left an indelible mark on Indian politics.We are thankful to her for all her contributions. pic.twitter.com/PEx9A51EYo — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) August 6, 2020

My tribute to #SushmaSwaraj Ji on her 1st death anniversary. Will always remember her as a great orator, visionary leader and above all a compassionate human being. pic.twitter.com/JFj2NZRPA7 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 6, 2020

Apart from politicians, diplomats,academicians, activists also sent tributes to the late leader.

When Sushma Swaraj spoke about secularism in Parliament#ModiDumpsFakeSecularism pic.twitter.com/0IH6jlqHjG — Dharmendra Chhonkar (@yoursdharm) August 4, 2020

On her "Punyatithi", my tributes to Late #SushmaSwaraj Ji. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/limZTGEB9D — Srinivas Goud 🚩#StayHomeStaySafe 🙏🏻 (@SrinivasPatriot) August 6, 2020

Heartfelt tribute to one of the most loved leaders Smt. #Sushmaswaraj on her Punyatithi. She taught many of us how to use social media to make this world a better place. pic.twitter.com/RpOukhqQIZ — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 6, 2020

An extraordinary orator, able administrator, visionary leader & compassionate human being, Padma Vibhushan #SushmaSwaraj ji’s contributions to the nation are remembered today on her first death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/z7w4ahtHbj — Bhavya Bishnoi (@bbhavyabishnoi) August 6, 2020

Born on February 14, 1952, Sushma Swaraj was a Supreme Court lawyer. She later joined the BJP and served as the Minister of External Affairs during the first tenure of the Modi government (2014-2019). She was elected as the Member of Parliament 7 times and a Member of Legislative Assembly thrice.