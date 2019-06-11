Heartrending Video Shows Grieving Elephants Taking Part in Funeral Procession for Dead Calf

This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying dead body of the child elephant. The family just don’t want to leave the baby. pic.twitter.com/KO4s4wCpl0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 7, 2019

Who said animals are incapable of displaying complex emotions? Reseach exists to prove that elephants are extremely intelligent creatures who display the same degree and range of emotions as any average human being.In a heartbreaking video that has been posted on Twitter, an elephant can be seen carrying out a funeral for a dead calf. The video was posted by an IFS officer who wrote, "This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying dead body of the child elephant. The family just don’t want to leave the baby."The video shows an elephant emerging from the forest, carrying her dead calf. Spectators can be seen watching the video from a distance. The elephant pauses and places the dead baby on the ground. It then takes a few steps back, almost as if observing a two minute silence for the calf.After a while another elephant emerges, who joins the 'funeral procession.' Finally, the rest of the herd emerges and joins them. After what seemed like a minute's prayer, the elephant picks up the calf's carcass and then heads back into the forest.In a separate tweet, the IFS officer also wrote that he had heard of "ancient elephant cemeteries" but had never actually seen one.The video, which quickly went viral, garnered attention from around the world. This is how people reacted:Humans certainly have a lot to learn from animals, as a Twitter user rightly pointed out - for instance, love, compassion, brotherhood and a feeling of camaraderie. But alas.