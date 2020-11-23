Heartwarming: Durham Couple Reunited With Their Stolen Pet Dog After 6 Years

In a miraculous reunion of sorts, a pet dog was reunited with its owners after it was stolen six years ago. Surprisingly, the dog was found 320 km (200 miles) away from their home.

According to a DailyMail report, the cocker spaniel named Bonnie was stolen in May 2014 from Durham residents Simon Hall (50) and his wife Caroline (48). The couple are now overwhelmed after being reunited with Bonnie.

The emotional reunification shows the pair from Durham elated to see their favourite pet again as they had given up hope of seeing her again. Ever since Bonnie was stolen from their house, the couple checked all the lost dog websites up until two years ago.

However, the couple received a phone call from a dog warden on November 19 this year, informing them about Bonnie’s rescue from Norfolk. The couple were delighted as the news came in just a day before its 10th birthday.

According to the Terrington St John Veterinary Center, Bonnie was stolen to breed. The vet centre where she underwent a hysterectomy yesterday believes that the most recent litter was not more than two months ago.

The Hall couple are over the moon after being reunited with their adorable dog. Caroline said the whole incident seems surreal as they still can’t believe it. “It was only a couple of years ago that I gave up hope, but I was still checking all the lost dog sites,” she added. Appreciating the vets for taking care of Bonnie, she also said that she was preparing herself for the fact that Bonnie might “look in a bad way, but in reality, she’s looking quite well.”

Mr. Hall said, “It is hard to comprehend what she’s been through,” but with her reunited with them again, they can get her back a few more years and hope to give her a bit of love, care and attention.

The Halls added that it was lucky that Bonnie had been microchipped, as without that they may never have been reunited.