Heartwarming Video Of Bride Dancing With Father Suffering from ALS leaves Netizens Emotional

Parents do everything in their reach to keep their kids happy. This heartwarming emotion of love has been dispensed through a video featuring the bride’s father battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), yet dancing with her. The clip was shared on Facebook by the brother of the bride, leaving the netizens emotional. The 28 second-long clip features the bride’s father suffering from a disease related to the nervous system. Despite being unhealthy, the father did not leave a chance to dance with the daughter. The dad was seen ferrying his daughter Tenaya in his wheelchair during their dance. Ever since the video has been shared on the digital portal, it has garnered an overwhelming response from the netizens. One of the users commented, “Not a dry eye in the place!” Another comment read, “A sweet moment filled with love never to be forgotten ….what an amazing family you have Dakota thank you for sharing.” The third one chipped, “Omg!!! I love this so much. And the smile on his face!!!”

Earlier, this year, a similar heartwarming video surfaced online which showed a groom fulfilling his ailing mother’s final wish. The groom was seen wheeling his mother onto the dance floor at his wedding and lifting her up for an emotional mom-son dance. The woman was diagnosed with the degenerative Lou Gehrig’s disease in December of 2019 and by summer 2020, she could no longer walk. Despite her disease, the mother of the groom always dreamt of attending his wedding. The groom surprised her by organising a special dance at the event.

As per a report in Daily Mail, the woman passed away just ten days after the wedding of her son. The emotional video which was shared online got an overwhelming response with 10 million views.

