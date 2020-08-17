BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Heartwarming Video of Brothers Finding Bottle With a Special Message While Digging Yard Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of Will and Henry Claussen. Credits: Twitter

A heartwarming video of Will and Henry Claussen. Credits: Twitter

The video of two brothers finding a bottle with a note while digging a yard has left netizens in awe-inspired.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Wonderful and unbelievable are the underestimations of this video, which makes people happy and emotional. A friendly relationship between the two brothers is being shown in the video. At the end of it, you might think,' someone just pours orange water in your eyes'!

Twitter user Will Claussen shared the video, but it captured people’s attention after being shared by basketball player Rex Chapman.

The video features two brothers, Will and Henry Claussen.

The video opens with the duo doing some yard work during which Henry comes across a bottle with a note inside it. Will then asks Henry to read the note and it turns out that it has a special message for the latter.

The letter reads, "Henry Joe, you are the best brother, and my very best friend, so you will say yes and be my best man, please. "The video is a joy to behold with this description. The glimpse of a smiling dog at the end of the clip becomes much more rewarding.

If you what we are talking about have a look at the video:

The video, shared by Rex, garnered over 2.7 million views and counting. Reflecting that the clip made them shed joyful tears, reflecting on the video's cheerfulness, netizens couldn't stop commenting on the post.

Here are some of the reactions:

In the subsequent tweets, Tweeples showered their love on both of them and thanked Chapman for sharing these adorable videos. Isn't it too mesmerizing?

