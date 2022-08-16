Heartwarming Video of Elephants Rescuing Calf from Drowning in Water at Seoul Zoo Goes Viral

Elephants are one of the most compassionate creatures on our planet and a viral video of two elderly elephants saving the life of a baby elephant proves it. “In the Seoul zoo, two elephants rescued a baby elephant drowned in the pool,” wrote Twitter user Gabriele Corno while sharing the video on the micro-blogging site. In the clip, an elephant can be seen drinking water by the pool with a calf by his side. The baby elephant who approaches the water first suddenly slips into the pool. The calf begins to feel distressed in the water as he makes an attempt to swim and get out of it.

The elderly animal by the pool instantly becomes frantic and rushes toward the water to get the calf away from the shallow area. Meanwhile, another elderly elephant who was grazing nearby and happened to have witnessed the entire incident immediately joined the effort to save the petite creature. In perfect coordination, the two elderly approach the calf and help to keep the baby elephant’s trunk above the water level.

While the calf couldn’t swim and get out of the shallow area, the other two push him to the end of the pool. In the background, another elephant is seen pacing frantically to find a way out of the fence to join the rescue effort. The animal became relaxed only when the calf was brought out of the pool. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet and has received over 2.3 million views and over 100.9 thousand likes on Twitter.

A barrage of netizens also retweeted the clip to appreciate the compassionate gestures of the elephants. A user found their instinct commendable, “the most fascinating for me is the fact that they possess enough instinct to know ‘you may die’ (sense of depth), then to run, then to rescue.”

Another shed light on the reaction of the elephant in the background and wrote, “Omg and the one elephant in the back pacing back and forth at the fence. Elephants are a force, we could learn to recognize that and stop using them in circuses or zoo sideshows. Animals possess the most clarity of innocence and loyalty of any creature (human) on this planet.”

A netizen also hailed the clip as precious and commented, “That is precious! I have seen several videos of elephants rescuing other elephants.”

Meanwhile, one more said, “It’s interesting that the elephant in the enclosure behind also gets agitated when the baby fell in. I suspect it would have been over to help too. The urgency and the coordination with which they rescued the baby is quite impressive.”

The viral video in question was captured at the Seoul Grand Park.

