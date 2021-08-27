Heartwarming Video Of Man Helping Duck Family Cross Street Leaves Netizens Impressed

Hero - what comes to your mind when you heart this four-letter word? In general, the mind props up an image of a larger than life character who does whatever it takes to save people. However, in reality, it’s the small gestures of helping others that define a hero. So, when the Internet recently came across one such hero, it could not stop itself from praising his efforts. No, he did not take on anyone or save people from a big mishap but he was just kind enough to help voiceless creatures. A video, which was recently shared on Twitter, featured a man helping a duck family cross a road amid heavy traffic.

The clip starts off with the background of a busy red light where the man wearing a long jacket and jeans is seen handling the traffic to make way for the ducks to cross the road. He raises his hand to ask the car drivers to stop and guides the ducks across the road. His heartwarming gesture was recorded on camera by a person waiting in a car at the signal. The text on the video appreciated the man and compared him to a hero without a cape. The video was posted on Twitter along with a one-word caption that read, “Humanity".

The video has garnered over three thousand views and 400 hundred likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, netizens flooded the reply section with Tweets appreciating his gesture. One of the users suggested that the video was one of the best things on social media and a refreshing change from the negativity on social media.

Several other users used the ‘heart’ emoji to share their good wishes and blessings for the man in the video.

What do you think of this heartwarming video?

