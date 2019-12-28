Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Heartwarming Video Shows Camel Hugging Man Who Had Been Away From His Herd for a While

An Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda took to the micro blogging site Twitter to share a video clip of a camel hugging a man.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Heartwarming Video Shows Camel Hugging Man Who Had Been Away From His Herd for a While
An Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda took to the micro blogging site Twitter to share a video clip of a camel hugging a man.

An Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda took to the micro blogging site Twitter to share a video clip of a camel hugging a man and it is a no brainer that netizens instantly fell in love with the video.

As claimed by Nanda, in his tweet, the man who is being hugged in the seven seconds long clip, had been away from his herd for a few days. It is on his return that the camel is apparently showering his love.

“We only have what we give. Camel owner went absent from his herd for few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love,” tweeted the Indian Forest Officer

The video, till now, has been watched more than 20,000 times. It has garnered more than 1600 times, and more than 250 Twitter users have retweeted the video, till now.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram