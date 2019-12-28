Heartwarming Video Shows Camel Hugging Man Who Had Been Away From His Herd for a While

An Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda took to the micro blogging site Twitter to share a video clip of a camel hugging a man and it is a no brainer that netizens instantly fell in love with the video.

As claimed by Nanda, in his tweet, the man who is being hugged in the seven seconds long clip, had been away from his herd for a few days. It is on his return that the camel is apparently showering his love.

“We only have what we give. Camel owner went absent from his herd for few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love,” tweeted the Indian Forest Officer

We only have What we giveCamel owner went absent from his herd for few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love. pic.twitter.com/CYsZybRos3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 27, 2019

The video, till now, has been watched more than 20,000 times. It has garnered more than 1600 times, and more than 250 Twitter users have retweeted the video, till now.

Lovely. — Being Kunal (@lucky1669) December 27, 2019

I was not wrong when i dreamt of owning an animal park as a possession . Animals are love. — Sajeev Pillai (@batanahitochata) December 27, 2019

Adorable — rupa (@dawn2dusk_30) December 27, 2019

Animals deserves love Even they Return it, Everytime...Unlike us ....Unconditionally... — DIPTANGSHU (@Diptang27657182) December 27, 2019

