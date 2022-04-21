Heartwarming Video Shows Jawan Carrying Pregnant Woman to Hospital in Chhattisgarh

A recent video that has gone viral shows a District Reserve Guard force personnel along with local villagers carrying a pregnant woman on a cot in order to help her reach the hospital. The incident took place in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. While quoting IG Bastar P Sundarraj, ANI wrote in the caption, “The woman and her newborn baby are in good health.” The locals, along with the jawan carried the pregnant woman for several km through the forest area of the village in the Dantewada district. The heartwarming video has gone viral with nearly 9K views. “Meanwhile Chhattisgarh CM in Delhi to meet Sonia Mata for 2024 election,” wrote a person in the comment section.

The video shows the jawan holding a gun in one hand and carrying a cot in another while the pregnant woman lies on it. On the other side, another man is seen holding the cot. Two more men are walking right behind. Let’s have a look at the video:

#WATCH A jawan of the District Reserve Guard force along with locals carried a pregnant woman on a cot to help her reach the hospital in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh The woman and her newborn baby are in good health, said IG Bastar P Sundarraj pic.twitter.com/erQJyEMT8G — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 20, 2022

