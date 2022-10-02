Heartwarming Video Shows Mickey and Minnie Mouse Signing 'I Love You' to Deaf Boy at Disneyland

A heartwarming video which has resurfaced on the internet shows a deaf little boy’s magical visit to Disneyland. The visit became even more magical when these Disney characters started speaking with him in sign language. The video initially surfaced in 2017 but how now garnered attention again after it was uploaded by Instagram handle ‘Goodable.’ The caption of the video had a very important message that said, “Everyone belongs.” The caption further read, “Young deaf boy went to Disneyland but was sad because he wouldn’t be able to speak with the Disney characters. When Mickey and Minnie saw he was deaf, they walked over — and gave him the best surprise ever.”

In the video, Mickey and Minnie mouse can be seen kneeling down to the child to sign “It’s nice to meet” and “I love you.” Have a look for yourself:

A spokesperson for Olive Crest, a child abuse prevention agency that arranged the trip, told ABC News, “The child was ecstatic after meeting the characters because he didn’t know they would speak ‘his language.” She further said, “The child is typically not a hugger, so the fact that he hugged both Minnie and Mickey spoke volumes to the joy he felt.”

“God almighty that’s beautiful,” an Instagram user wrote. Another person wrote, “Wow!! So, so sweet!!! Thank you Disney!!”

Meanwhile, earlier, a man’s proposal was ruined at Disneyland Paris theme park. The man had reportedly taken permission from a park employee before mounting a platform in front of Cinderella’s Castle to pop the question. As soon as he went down on his knee holding a ring box, a male employee ran into the scene, darted between the couple, and grabbed the ring box. He asked them to get down and complete their ceremony off the platform. The camera which was intended to capture the beautiful moment of the couple recorded the entire incident.

After being stripped of its self-governing status in Florida, the Disney corporation once again got under the fire, moment after the proposal interruption video, went viral. The clip, which was shared on Reddit, received back clash as people were disappointed over the employee’s action.

“POS destroyed my best friend’s moment. He asked for permission beforehand,” the Redditor wrote alongside the video, which has so far racked up over 96 thousand upvotes.

