Heater Today, AC Tomorrow: Sudden Heatwave in Delhi Has Left Netizens Confused

While people were waiting for the spring season to break in, it looks like summers have arrived early for the people of Delhi-NCR. The temperatures in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas have already hit 35-40 degrees and with this sudden heatwave, people are still trying to process how they went from using blankets and shivering in the cold to using ACs and showering in cold water. While Delhi is melting and we don’t really have control over the weather, the least we can do is laugh at these hilarious memes and videos on social media.

A Twitter user shared a hilarious video of escaping the heatwaves.

Garmi Aa Gayi Frands.Yeh Tareeka Apnana Padega Ab. 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/raK1BcIoAM — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) March 22, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared an image of a metro being washed with a caption, “Thande thande pani se nahana chahaiye (One should take bath with cold water).”

Thande Thande paani se nahana chahiye 🚿#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/inUd1FmFCY— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2022

Netizens wondered where did the spring season go, a user tweeted, “Heater ke baad direct AC, Ye beech wala mausam kahan gaya bhai? (After heater, direct AC where did the middle season go?)," while another said, “Yes I was one of those who were waiting for Summers but hume kya pata tha ki May wali garmi abhi aa jaegi (How would I know that Summers of May will come right away).”

Advertisement

Heater ke baad direct AC 🥲Ye beech wala mausam kahan gaya bhai?— Abu Sufiyan (@delhi6wala_) March 16, 2022

Yes I was one of those who were waiting for Summers but hume kya pata tha ki May wali garmi abhi aa jaegi 🥲— Archie Agarwal (@ArchieeAgarwal) March 19, 2022

June wali Garmi in March be like 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZkLHKXlZc9— Nishant verma (@nishantverma589) March 20, 2022

Temperature rising day by day 😥.Haaye Garmi ! 😐 pic.twitter.com/C95B9oBJ2B— Sunny Nehra (@sunnynehrabro) March 20, 2022

While some hoped that it might start raining in May, a couple of them wondered what would the weather look like in June and July.

Kya pata May mai baarish aa jaaye 🥲— Shushant Lakhyani (@slakhyani76) March 19, 2022

To ab socho June July mei kya hoga 🥲— Sparsh Agarwal (@SparshAg8) March 20, 2022

Or karo garmiyo ka intezaar— Ishpreet Singh (@Ishpreet2004) March 20, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Tuesday told the Indian Express that normal or below normal heat conditions and lesser heatwaves are likely during the upcoming summer season over large geographical areas covering the southern peninsula, central India, the northern plains, east and northeast India.

The IMD has stated that above normal maximum temperatures would prevail over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining areas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.