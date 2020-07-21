Heating Interstellar Organic Matter Can Produce Water, Can We Live in Space Now?

In new research that will perhaps blow people’s mind away, scientists have been able to discover that interstellar organic matter can produce a good amount of water just by heating it.

According to a recent report published in Mashable, the research points towards the possibility of water on Earth being originated from organic matter. The studies that have been done in the past have stated that water has come from ice within comets or meteorites. These elements are made of hydrous silicates from outside the snowline. The snowline is basically a boundary in space beyond which water freezes because of the low temperatures.

However, this study opposes the previous studies as it primarily focuses on interstellar organic matter as a potential source of terrestrial water. This research has been published in Scientific Reports. In their study, scientists have demonstrated that heating interstellar organic matter to high temperatures creates abundant amounts of water and oil.

While doing this research, scientists made an equivalent of organic matter found in interstellar molecular clouds using chemical reagents. Next, the matter was gradually heated to 400°C under a pressured condition in a diamond anvil cell. The researchers came across different results while conducting this experiment.

Giving an insight as to why this research was done in the first place, Akira Kouchi from Hokkaido University, who happens to be one of the authors, said, “Until now, much less attention has been paid to organic matter, comparing to ices and silicates, even though there is an abundance inside the snow line.”