News » Buzz » 'Heaviest in 78 Years': 11-feet-tall Durga Idol Weighing Over 1,000 kg Installed at Kolkata Pandal
1-MIN READ

'Heaviest in 78 Years': 11-feet-tall Durga Idol Weighing Over 1,000 kg Installed at Kolkata Pandal

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 17:23 IST

Kolkata, India

The pandal community claimed that the idol was the first in its 78 years of history to weigh over a tonne. (Credits: Twitter)

The idol is the heaviest ever in the 78-year history of the Sovabazar Beniatola Sarbojanin Durgotsav pandal. According to news agency ANI, the idol cost around Rs 35 lakh, with over 25 artisans working on it tirelessly.

An 11-feet ‘Ashtadhatu’ (Octo-alloy) idol of Goddess Durga weighing over 1,000 kgs was installed at a Durga Puja Pandal in North Kolkata. The idol is the heaviest ever in the 78-year history of the Sovabazar Beniatola Sarbojanin Durgotsav pandal. According to news agency ANI, the idol cost around Rs 35 lakh, with over 25 artisans working on it tirelessly. The in charge of the entire project was renowned idol-crafter Mintu Pal. The pandal community claimed that the idol was the first in its 78 years of history to weigh over a tonne.

Ashtadhatu is an alloy traditionally made of eight metals, namely, gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, iron and antimony or mercury. In Hinduism, it is considered extremely pure, sattvic of Sattva, and does not decay. Usually, the idols made of Ashtadhatu are of God Kubera, Vishnu, Krishna, Rama, and goddesses, Durga and Lakshmi.

Kolkata is known for its grand and theme-based Durga Puja celebrations. While the celebration had to be toned down in the last two years due to COVID-19 infection, Druga Puja celebrations are back in full swing this year.

Join secretary of Kolkata’s Biswajit Dawn Puja Committee told the news agency that they are celebrating the festivals with the theme of “Adir Ahwan.” “Reflecting on old ‘Bonediyana’ with new generation puja and also giving respect, love, happiness and fillings recalling ‘ADIR AHWAN’,” he was quoted as saying by ANI

Durga Puja is the biggest festival in the Bengali community. The festivities begin with Navratri, which lasts for nine nights celebrating the incarnation of Goddess Durga. According to Hindu Mythology, she descends to the earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees. This year, Sharodotsava began on October 1, and will end on October 5.

Durga Puja celebrates Shakti in general as well as Goddess Durga’s victory over demon-king Mahishasura. Various pandals feature idols of Goddess Durga astride her lion, slaying Mahishasura.

first published:October 03, 2022, 17:23 IST
last updated:October 03, 2022, 17:23 IST