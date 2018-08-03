Heavily Tattooed 'Zombie Boy' From Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' Music Video Commits Suicide at 32



The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6



mental health is so important... raise awareness, help those around you, reach out for help if you need it... there’s nothing wrong with not feeling alright. it’s ok not to be okay, have hope & reach out.

Rest In Peace Rick Genest pic.twitter.com/dllKiQ9VvM

The news about Rick Genest breaks my heart.

Check up on your friends and family, make sure they know you're there.



I’m beyond heartbroken over Rick Genest. I don’t typically feel much of a connection with public figures, but he was different. They way he challenged the perception of beauty spoke to me. Here’s a drawing I did of him back in 2011. RIP Zombie Boy. pic.twitter.com/Q3xRcDttxU

I was a fan of Rick Genest. This is heartbreaking indeed. 32, about to be 33. Too young to have his life end.



My❤️goes out to all the beautiful souls silently in pain. Please don’t give up. PLEASE reach out. I beg of you. Ur not alone.



I PROMISE It gets better.

1-800-273-TALK pic.twitter.com/poBb4JMGbI



Model Rick Genest, better known as ‘Zombie Boy’ because of his distinctive tattooed-look, passed away at the age of 32. The model had risen to fame after appearing on the music video for a Lady Gaga song, ‘Born This Way’.His distinctive look instantly earned him international attention. Genest was also part of the 2013 film 47 Ronin starring Keanu Reeves.The model, artiste and actor passed away in his home in Canada’s Montreal on Wednesday, leaving fans including Lady Gaga herself ‘devastated’.Taking to social media, the songstress wrote that the death was ‘devastating’ and that the world needed to work harder to dispel the stigma that continued to persist around mental health.‘Zombie Boy’, the moniker Genest had earned due to the corpse-like, skeletal tattoos that covered every inch of his body, inspired Lady Gaga to do the same tattooed look as him in the music video.“Kindness and mental health aren’t one time practices. They aren’t just to do list items,” the singer wrote.Many expressed their condolences on Twitter agreed with Gaga, who is a known advocate of mental health awareness.A look at Genest’s Instagram page revealed that the model had, before his death, posted a haunting image of a circle of light in the darkness, accompanied by a poem titled ‘The Well’.The poem is evident of the pain that the artist must have been enduring in his last days before finally succumbing.The Canadian model told Mirror in an 2016 interview that he had been diagnosed with brain tumour at an early age. Though the operation to remove the tumour went without a hitch, the incident made Genest aware of the fleeting quality of life. He got his first tattoo shortly after the operation and had been dedicated to the dark and macabre, since.At the time of his death, the 32-year-old held two Guiness World Records – one for having the highest number of insect tattoos (a whopping 176) and the other for maximum bones tattoos on his body.