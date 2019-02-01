LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
»
2-min read

Heavy Metal Singer Stopped Concert to Apologise to Girl Being Jostled in the Mosh Pit

Who said heavy metal was not for gentlemen? 'Disturbed' frontman David Draiman proved otherwise.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Heavy Metal Singer Stopped Concert to Apologise to Girl Being Jostled in the Mosh Pit
Who said heavy metal was not for gentlemen? 'Disturbed' frontman David Draiman proved otherwise.
The frontaman of a heavy metal band stopped the show and called out to a woman in the audience who was allegedly getting 'roughed around' in a mosh pit.

David Draiman, the frontman of the heavy metal band 'Disturbed' was performing in a show in Houston, Texas when he noticed a young woman being roughed around in a mosh pout that had gathered around her in the audience.

For the uninitiated, a mosh pit is an areana at a concert where a gathering of metalheads mosh or aggressively head bang and josh into each almost in a faux violent manner. Getting sucked into a mosh pit even if one didn;t wilfully join one casn be quiye an unpleasant experience.

But not on David Draiman's watch. When he noticed a oung woman in the crowd getting sucked into one without her consent, he immediately intervened.

Stopping the show, the performer addreessed the woman and requested her to join him onstage. “You, my dear, we owe you a debt," he said.

“On behalf of the gentlemen in Disturbed, I want to apologise for you getting jumped into our gang," The Independent quoted the singer as saying.

The woman, a 30-year-old by the name of Sami, made it to the stage and remained there as Draiman performed the next song.

Later in an interview to Variety, Draiman said that it was important to him that everyone who attended 'Disturbed' shows had a good experience.

Thew video of the incident was released on YouTube and soon went viral. The sweet gesture did not go unnoticed on social media and many hailed Draiman as a hero for caring about the comfort and safety about the women who attend his shows.

















Well, who said heavy metal was not for gentlemen?






