Hecklers Play 'I Predict a Riot' as Rishi Sunak Delivers First Speech as UK PM

After being formally appointed as the Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak addressed the nation in an inspiring speech. He promised to reunite Great Britain not just with his words but by actions as well. He touched upon several important issues including the economic crisis further emphasizing leading the country towards brighter days. As the new Prime Minister delivered his first speech outside 10 Downing Street, protesters could be heard playing the 2004 hit song I Predict A Riot by Kaiser Chiefs.

The song was also played on Tuesday during Liz Truss’s speech announcing her resignation as Prime Minister. The song was played loud on a speaker by the protesters during both the speeches.

I will unite our country, not with words, but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you. Watch my speech from Downing Street 👇 pic.twitter.com/diOBuwBqXc — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 25, 2022

After succeeding Truss, who served as Prime Minister for just 49 days, Sunak, 42, became the UK’s youngest PM in more than 200 years. After Boris Johnson decided he would not be competing and Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the contest, Sunak became the new leader of the Conservative Party. Truss tendered her resignation to King Charles before Sunak met the King and was formally appointed.

Sunak, in his first address as Prime Minister, pledged to unite the country through action rather than words. He promised work tirelessly to make it happen. The new Prime Minister also warned of “difficult decisions to come” amid a “profound economic crisis,” but said he will face them with compassion.

Sunak, the first person of Indian origin to become the UK premier, thanked his predecessor Liz Truss but admitted that “some mistakes were made” while she was in charge.

Truss left Number 10 with her husband and children, wishing Sunak “every success for the good of the country” in her final statement. She said: “Our country continues to battle through a storm but I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead.”

Sunak gave a brief speech after being named Conservative leader, in which he praised Liz Truss for her dedicated public service to the country. He went on to say that she has led with dignity and grace during a period of great change and exceptional difficulty both at home and abroad.

