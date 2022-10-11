'Heey Googoo': Grandmother's Hilarious Reaction to Google Assistant Leaves Netizens in Splits

A grandmother’s reaction while getting acquainted with Google Assistant technology has left the Internet in splits. The technological advancement that’s trying to make human life easier can sometimes become a cause of amusement for those who lack knowledge of it. One such reaction captured is of a grandmother whose family is trying to teach her Google’s voice command advancement of Google. In the clip, the elderly woman after listening to her family gives a command to the Google Assistant but what happens after has made many break out into laughter.

The clip begins with the granny following the instructions given by her family as she says “Hey Google.” When the device doesn’t respond, she shouts, “Okay google.” The elderly then gives the Google Assistant to inform her about the weather tomorrow. Upon listening to the answer from the device, the granny begins a bit anxious. She begins to pace around in the house as her family members laugh in the background. The elderly woman claims that she’s scared of the mystery device kept in front of her. Watch the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it spread like wildfire on Instagram. A user while responding to the clip wrote, “She thinks it’s witchcraft! I love her!” Meanwhile, many begin to laud her Google pronunciation. “It’s her ‘GooGoo,’” wrote one, “She’s so cute! heeey googoo,” added another. The elderly’s “It’s a mystery” dialogue also become a center of attraction.

A section of the internet couldn’t get enough of her reaction. “She didn’t know what to do with herself,” said one. One more joined, “The way that I just hollered laughing at this video clip. Cute. Now my abs and my cheeks are hurtin’ from laughing so much.”

The clip ends abruptly when the elderly ask the Google Assistant to play an Italian song. A barrage of users demanded her reaction to that, “It cut off on the Italian song. I wanna see.” The viral clip has garnered over 6 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, with many expressing that the wholesome clip just made their day.

