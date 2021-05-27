'Height of Foolishness': Chris Hadfield Has a Savage Response to People Spotting 'UFO' in Sky

Former International Space Station (ISS) commander Chad Hadfield in a recent interview said that landing a rover on our neighbouring planet Mars is "almost indescribably difficult.” The former astronaut became popular after he recorded David Bowie's hit ‘Space Oddity’ aboard the ISS in 2013. The Canadian, a popular figure now, in the interview, answered questions from listeners that ranged from space explorations to the probability of human missions to the Red planet and UFO sightings among others.

Speaking to CBC, Hadfield said conducting research on Mars is crucial to finding out whether we're alone in the universe. “Why are we trying to land on Mars?” he added. He further explained that he thinks that Mars was a lot like Earth four billion years ago. It is the probable timeline when life first formed on our planet. “So, if it happened here, did it happen there?” he further added.

When asked if he would consider a "one-way trip" to Mars, the former pilot for the Royal Canadian Air Force and the U.S. Navy, said he has endured great risks in life for space exploration and would be “interested.” However, the spaceman had few riders like clarity about the ship, his team and most importantly the objective of the mission. "We're going to get there eventually, and I'd love to be part of the team that makes that happen," he added.

He also addressed the curiosity of another listener who asked his view over the recent sightings of UFOs. Hadfield said that he has seen “countless things in the sky that he doesn't understand," and further acknowledged the existence of extra-terrestrial life is worth thinking about. However, he added not everything that we see in the sky should be immediately concluded as an intelligent lifeform from another planet. Doing so is the “height of foolishness” and “lacks logic.”

