Heights of Parenting: Climber Couple Takes Children Hiking to 11,000-Feet-high Mountain

What according to you is an ideal family getaway is? Is it a trip to the beach? A walk through the forest? Or a simple drive out to the countryside? Whatever it is, we can all agree that everyone's family adventures tend to follow a similar narrative.

But recently, an adventurous family has gone viral for their somewhat unconventional family outing. Leo and Jessica Houlding have a slightly different approach to their family vacations and parenting.

Leo Houlding, 40, led the family of four up the 10,853 feet mountain on July 25, with three-year-old Jackson becoming the youngest person to get to the top and Freya becoming the youngest person to climb the mountain unaided.

The parents are professional climbers. And the kids too are following in the footsteps of their parents as seen in their latest family pictures.

During the hiking, Jessica carried Jackson, who weighs about 15 kilograms, on her back, while Leo carried all of the camping equipment and food, which weighed a bit more.

The family began their climb on July 25 and finished on July 27. During the trek, they spent one night in an alpine hut and two in bivouacs.

"We’ve done quite a bit of stuff in the UK and Europe in previous years, but every summer the kids are bigger and more capable than the past year. We did Triglav in Slovenia, but this was a league above that in terms of grandeur and difficulty," Leo said to UNILAD.