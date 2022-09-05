Heinz Launches T-shirts With Ketchup Stains, Earnings To Go in Charity

You must have seen anything and everything becoming fashionable. From ripped jeans to patchy clothes, you never know what can become a fashion these days. And you will be surprised to know that the latest addition to fashion is actual ketchup stain t-shirts. Yes, you read that right. Leading ketchup manufacturer company Heinz has launched a line of clothes that uses real tomato ketchup to create stains on vintage garments.

Heinz has launched the range by teaming up with used clothes retailers ThredUp. The new collection is called Heinz Vintage Drip collection. As per reports, the collection will feature 157 pieces of second-hand streetwear, all pre-stained with ketchup. The sizes of the garments will range from XXS to XXL. This collection will be released at any time on Heinz’s American Store website. Once the clothing line is live, customers can bid on exclusive T-shirts and hoodies.

According to reports, the money earned from the clothing line will be sent to the global food charity Rise Against Hunger. Alyssa Cicero, brand manager for brand communications at Heinz, talked about the range and said, “While Heinz is recognised globally for its iconic glass bottle, keystone and slow-pouring ketchup, we saw an opportunity to view the stain we’ve been leaving on clothes as another iconic brand symbol and change the narrative from a stain to a statement.”

“This collection is about sustainably celebrating the character Heinz ketchup stains add to apparel, inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol,” added Alyssa.

Erin Wallace, VP of Integrated Marketing, ThredUP, is thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Heinz to create the first-ever line of ketchup-stained second-hand clothes. The company also did research and according to the research, about 62 per cent of Gen Z and millennials say they look for an item second-hand before purchasing something new.

